The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP Board Class 10th and MP Board Class 12th results 2025 on May 6 at 10 am. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav made the official declaration during a press conference at his residence. Announcing the MPBSE board exam result 2025, Mohan Yadav said, "Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli has topped the 10th examinations with a score of 500/500. Priyal Dwivedi from Satna has topped in 12th examinations in the state." Over 16 lakh students appeared for the MPBSE board exams. Students can check their mark sheets on the official websites at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025: MPBSE To Declare Class 10 and 12 Results at mpbse.nic.in Today; Know How To Check and Download Scorecards.

#WATCH | Bhopal | Announcing names of MP Board 10th, 12th toppers, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli has topped the 10th examinations with a score of 500/500. Priyal Dwivedi from Satna has topped in 12th examinations in the state." pic.twitter.com/IZQBUb3bK3 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

