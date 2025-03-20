Amid the ongoing heatwave, the Odisha government has revised school timings with immediate effect. As per the notification from the School and Mass Education Department, classes for Class I to Class XII will now run from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM to ensure student safety from extreme temperatures. The decision comes as a precautionary measure to protect children from heat-related illnesses. Schools have been directed to follow the new schedule until further notice. Mumbai Heatwave Alert: City, Surrounding Areas Likely To Witness Hottest Spell of 2025, Mercury May Exceed 40°C.

Odisha Reschedules School Timings Amid Heatwave

Odisha | To mitigate the heat wave situation in the state for the Summer of 2025, the school timing for Class-I to CIass-XII is rescheduled from 6.30 am to 10.30 am with immediate effect: Government of Odisha pic.twitter.com/5SGzJVFi1J — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2025

