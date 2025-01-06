The Kerala State Nirmal NR-409 Lottery results will be announced on January 6, starting at 3 PM. Live results will begin at 3:00 PM, with official results published by 4:00 PM. Watch the live-streaming to find out the lucky draw winners. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. For past draws and results, refer to the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Akshaya AK-684 Lottery Result of 05.01.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Lottery Live Streaming

