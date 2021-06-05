A case has been registered under section 376 of IPC and the POSCO act.

Maharashtra: Six accused have been arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Mumbai's Malvani area. A case has been registered under section 376 of IPC and the POSCO act: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)