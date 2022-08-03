The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday shared a list of dos and don'ts to avoid contracting the disease amid the increasing number of Monkeypox cases in India. The Ministry of Health, in a Twitter post, said that anyone can get Monkeypox if they have had prolonged or repeated contact with an infected individual.

Check Tweet:

Protect yourself from #Monkeypox. Know what you should and should not do to avoid contracting the disease. For more information, visit https://t.co/4uKjkYncqT pic.twitter.com/Zz9tYec9JR — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 3, 2022

