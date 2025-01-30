The results of the Nagaland State Lottery result of Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery will be announced from 8 PM onwards today, January 30. Announced from Nagaland's Kohima, the first prize for the winner of the Dear Sandpiper Thursday weekly lottery is INR one crore. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Nagaland, where the Dear Sandpiper Thursday is being played today. Dear Sandpiper, Dear Indus, Dear Goose, Dear Godavari, etc., are a variety of lotteries played in Nagaland. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lottery Results of Dear Sandpiper Thursday Here

