The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery of today, May 26, will be announced shorty. Lottery players who are taking part in the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery of today can watch the Sikkim State Lotteries results here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country including Sikkim where the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Lottery Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)