The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery results for today, January 28, shortly. It must be noted that the results of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery will be declared from Gangtok. The live draw will begin at 6 PM. Sikkim lottery players can watch the live streaming of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be announced soon. The 1st prize in Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of January 28 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of January 28

