If you're taking part in the Sikkim State Lotteries and wondering where to check the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery of today, November 14, then we have got you covered. The Sikkim State Lotteries will shortly declare the results of the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery of today. The results will be announced from Sikkim's Gangtok. Sikkim lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers here. They can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned to know the results and winners of Friday's lucky draw.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Live Streaming

