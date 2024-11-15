The results of today's Sikkim state lottery sambad Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery will be announced today, November 15, at 6 PM. Lottery players who bought lottery tickets for the Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the results live here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize for the winner of Sikkim State Lotteries is INR 1 crore. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)