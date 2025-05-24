The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the results of the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery of today, May 24, soon. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery of today can watch the Sikkim State Lotteries results here as the names of the winners are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Donner Saturday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Besides the Dear Donner lottery, Sikkim State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, Dear Blitzen, Dear Vixen, etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Donner Saturday Here

