The Sikkim State Lottery's "Dear Prestige Tuesday" is a popular weekly draw held every Tuesday at 6:00 PM. Authorised by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, this draw is known for its highly affordable ticket price of just INR 6, making it accessible to a wide audience. The Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery offers a life-changing top prize of INR 1 Crore for the first-place winner. Lotter players taking part in today's Sikkim lottery can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be announced soon. The results of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery will be declared from Gangtok. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across India, including Sikkim, where the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery is being played today. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Prestige Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

