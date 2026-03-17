Mumbai, March 17: As Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi's recently released track "Sarke Chunar" from "KD – The Devil" faces a lot of backlash for its objectionable lyrics and suggestive choreography, the makers have taken down the song from YouTube. Now, in the latest update, IANS has learned that the makers are working on a new version of the track, with new lyrics, which is expected to reach the audience shortly.

While further details regarding when the new version of "Sarke Chunar" will be released is unknown for now, the decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing controversy surrounding the song. Recently, The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice over the alleged use of objectionable and double-meaning lyrics in "Sarke Chunar". Nora Fatehi New Song Lyrics and Controversy: NHRC Issues Notice Over ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Featuring.

Additionally, advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal also filed a complaint with the cyber cell of the Delhi Police, asking for legal action against the makers of the track. He alleged in the complaint that the track has obscene lyrics not suitable for public consumption, especially given the fact that the track is available on various digital platforms.

After the song reached the audience, it was subjected to a lot of criticism, with many terming the lyrics as vulgar and inappropriate. Over and above this, composer and singer Armaan Malik also called the song a “new low” for songwriting. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has also voiced his opposition to the song in his latest social media post. He even called out Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt being part of the song. Nora Fatehi New Song Lyrics and Controversy: Actress Faces Backlash for 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' Vulgarity With Sanjay Dutt (Watch Video).

Makers Take Down Sanjay Dutt-Nora Fatehi Song From YouTube

"Sarke Chunar" has been crooned by Mangli, with the lyrics provided by Raqeeb Alam. The song is composed, arranged, and produced by Arjun Janya. Backed by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, "KD: The Devil" stars Dhruva Sarja, along with Sanjay Dutt, Reeshma Nanaiah, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Nora Fatehi in significant roles.

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