Lottery players taking part in the Sikkim State Lotteries can check the results of the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery of today, January 6, here. The results of the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery will be declared from Gangtok. Sikkim lottery players can watch the live streaming of the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names of the Sikkim lottery will be announced soon. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore, whereas the ticket seller will receive INR 5 lakh. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Tuesday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 06, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Prestige Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

