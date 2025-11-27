The Sikkim State Lotteries will shortly declare the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery results of today, November 27. The Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery results will be announced from Sikkim's Gangtok. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers here. Lottery enthusiasts can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. It is worth noting that the 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery is INR 50 lakh.

Sikkim Lottery Live Streaming

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)