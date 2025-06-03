Mahindra Group shared a post on June 3, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and announced the appointment of Asha Kharga as the new Chief Customer Officer at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. The post highlighted Asha’s background, with over 28 years of experience in brand and customer strategy. Mahindra Group said, “ Asha brings a bold vision to elevate customer experience and drive transformation. As Mahindra Holidays expands its resort footprint, her leadership will play a pivotal role in redefining leisure hospitality.” OpenAI Announces Next Phase of Its Global ‘AI for Impact Accelerator Programme’ in India.

Asha Kharga Appointed as New Chief Customer Officer at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

We’re thrilled to announce Asha Kharga as the new Chief Customer Officer at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. With over 28 years of brand and customer strategy experience, Asha brings a bold vision to elevate customer experience and drive transformation. As Mahindra… pic.twitter.com/zzHjvSMiFc — Mahindra Group (@MahindraRise) June 3, 2025

