Today, on Dhanteras, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra extended his festive greetings, wishing prosperity in every form to people across the country. However, he highlighted that the real wealth lies in health, knowledge, virtue, and compassion. Taking to social media, platform X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Today, on Dhanteras, I wish you prosperity in every form. But my most heartfelt wish is that we all remember that true Dhan lies in health, knowledge, virtue, and compassion. May the lamps we light tonight illuminate our path toward that deeper abundance.” Dhanteras 2025: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Wishes Countrymen Happiness, Good Fortune and Prosperity on Dhanatrayodashi.

Anand Mahindra Wishes on Dhanteras 2025

Today, on Dhanteras, I wish you prosperity in every form. But my most heartfelt wish is that we all remember that true Dhan lies in health, knowledge, virtue, and compassion. May the lamps we light tonight illuminate our path toward that deeper abundance. Happy Dhanteras! pic.twitter.com/IfYvyuhF6d — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Anand Mahindra). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)