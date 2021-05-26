Additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin- B allocated to States/UTs:
Additional 29,250 vials of #Amphotericin- B drug, used in treatment of #Mucormycosis, have been allocated to all the States/UTs today.
The allocation has been made based on the number of patients under treatment which is 11,717 across the country.#blackfungus#AmphotericinB pic.twitter.com/j0LyR6GLjH
— Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 26, 2021
