National Girl Child Day or Rashtriya Balika Diwas is celebrated every year in India with the aim of spreading awareness to protect and safeguard the girl child. National Girl Child Day 2022 is being celebrated on Monday, i.e. January 24. On the occasion of Rashtriya Balika Diwas prominent politicians, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP leader Sambit Patra, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K and others extended greetings.

Tweet By Kiren Rijiju:

Every day is Girl Child Day and every girl deserves an opportunity to excel. Let’s create an atmosphere of safety, peace and equality for them. #NationalGirlChildDay #DeshKiBeti #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao pic.twitter.com/LQwzwmXUR5 — Office of Kiren Rijiju (@RijijuOffice) January 24, 2022

Tweet By Sambit Patra:

A girl child is a pride and future of the nation. Empowering girl child means empowering our future. On this #NationalGirlChildDay, let's take pledge to educate and empower our girl child. pic.twitter.com/FZpXfpMHds — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 24, 2022

Tweet By Sudhakar K:

Empowered Girls, Empowered Nation! An educated and empowered girl child can play a paramount role in building a healthier society and vibrant nation. On this #NationalGirlChildDay let us pledge to ensure equal opportunities for girls and end all kinds of gender discrimination. pic.twitter.com/nMwEH4yMzC — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 24, 2022

Tweet By PC Mohan:

#NationalGirlChildDay is an exceptional occasion to renew our pledge to empower every girl child and nurture her dreams. As we commemorate this memorable day, let us appreciate all those working towards empowering #DeshKiBeti .#Daughters are a blessing. Especially mine! pic.twitter.com/Tcbxlwy718 — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) January 24, 2022

