National Girl Child Day, also called Rashtriya Balika Diwas, is celebrated in India every year on January 24. National Girl Child Day 2025 falls on Friday, January 24. The Ministry of Women and Child Development started the initiative in 2008. The aim of the celebration is to raise awareness about the rights of girls and make them feel empowered, loved, cared for, and special. It also aims to highlight the various challenges, like limited or no access to education, not being given the same opportunities as boys, early marriages, and abuse, that are faced by girls across the globe. The initiative aims to raise awareness about these challenges and ensure that girls too are given equal opportunities and have a safer and better world to live in. It encourages the girl child to dream big and aim for big goals in life. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share National Girl Child Day 2025 wishes, greetings, and messages and Rashtriya Balika Diwas quotes, images, and wallpapers. National Girl Child Day 2025 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Rashtriya Balika Diwas That Raises Awareness About the Rights of Girls.

National Girl Child Day Wishes

National Girl Child Day Greetings

National Girl Child Day Images

National Girl Child Day Wallpapers

National Girl Child Day Quotes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)