National Girl Child Day, also called Rashtriya Balika Diwas, is celebrated in India every year on January 24. National Girl Child Day 2025 falls on Friday, January 24. The Ministry of Women and Child Development started the initiative in 2008. The aim of the celebration is to raise awareness about the rights of girls and make them feel empowered, loved, cared for, and special. It also aims to highlight the various challenges, like limited or no access to education, not being given the same opportunities as boys, early marriages, and abuse, that are faced by girls across the globe. The initiative aims to raise awareness about these challenges and ensure that girls too are given equal opportunities and have a safer and better world to live in. It encourages the girl child to dream big and aim for big goals in life. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share National Girl Child Day 2025 wishes, greetings, and messages and Rashtriya Balika Diwas quotes, images, and wallpapers. National Girl Child Day 2025 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Rashtriya Balika Diwas That Raises Awareness About the Rights of Girls.

National Girl Child Day Wishes

Happy National Girl Child Day to all Daughters are the torchbearers of our culture and heritage. Let’s pledge to empower their dreams and give them wings to soar.#NationalGirlChildDay — Manohar Lal (M.Pharma) (@Manohar57384283) January 24, 2025

National Girl Child Day Greetings

Happy National Girl Child Day. Celebrates every year on Jan 24 to spread awareness about girls right education health and safety. lets pledge to safeguard girl child and his rights. "National Girl Child Day"#NationalGirlChildDay — Virat Shah (@ViratShah735349) January 24, 2025

National Girl Child Day Images

राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस की शुरुआत 2008 में भारत सरकार ने की थी। यह पहल बालिकाओं के अधिकारों के संरक्षण और उनके विकास के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम था। बालिका दिवस का उद्देश्य, लड़कियों के खिलाफ हो रहे भेदभाव को समाप्त करना था। Theem "National Girl Child Day 2025 " pic.twitter.com/NuupzEWpHW — Mahendra Kumar CHO (@mahendra_nr) January 24, 2025

National Girl Child Day Wallpapers

🌸 National Girl Child Day 24 jan 2025 🌸 Let’s celebrate the strength, potential, and brilliance of every girl child. Empower them with education, equality, and safety to build a brighter future. Educate. Empower. Inspire.#NationalGirlChildDay2025 #EmpowerHer #EducateGirls pic.twitter.com/1tuSqEi6Ak — ब्राह्मण शुभम शर्मा (@9_brahman) January 24, 2025

National Girl Child Day Quotes

Happy National Girl Child Day to all Daughters are the torchbearers of our culture and heritage. Let’s pledge to empower their dreams and give them wings to soar.#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/9cX1ZdGaRK — jay (@jpchordiya_5) January 24, 2025

