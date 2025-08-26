Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stopped his convoy to help rescue two men after their truck skidded off the road and plunged into a river on Tuesday, August 26. In a post on X, Rijiju said the vehicle was traveling just ahead of his convoy when the accident occurred. The Union Minister, who was on his way to Drass in Ladakh, stopped his convoy and ensured that the occupants of the truck were rescued. "Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both persons survived (sic)," he wrote, sharing a video of the incident. The video shows the two men standing atop the overturned truck waiting for the help. ‘Not Appropriate to Disrupt Proceedings in Parliament’: Kiren Rijiju Says Need to Understand Difference Between Opposition and Obstruction.

Kiren Rijiju Helps Rescue 2 Men From Overturned Truck in River Near Drass

Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our Convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both persons survived. https://t.co/23EfX6bcOd pic.twitter.com/0xkNkebcws — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 26, 2025

