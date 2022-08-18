The Ministry of I&B on Thursday blocked 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels under the IT Rules, 2021. According to I&B officials, the blocked YouTube channels had over 114 crore views, and 85 lakh 73 thousand subscribers. "Fake anti-India content was being monetized by the blocked channels on YouTube," the ministry stated.

