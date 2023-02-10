Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two Vande Bharat trains in Mumbai. At the same event, Maharashtra Chief Minister said that a few people asked what did Maharashtra get in the budget. He further added, "But they didn't read. As Railway Minister and Deputy CM said, Maharashtra had never received Rs 13,500 cr for the railway. For the first time this amount has been allocated for railway in state." Vande Bharat Express: PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Train in Mumbai (See Pics and Video).

What Did Maharashtra Get in the Budget?

A few people say what did Maharashtra get in the budget. But they didn't read. As Railway Minister and Deputy CM said, Maharashtra had never received Rs 13,500 cr for the railway. For the first time this amount has been allocated for railway in state: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/TfeWHNCIGF — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)