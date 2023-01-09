A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on standby to assist District Administration at Joshimath, Uttarakhand as and when required. Experts are on the ground and the administration will take action as per their directions: NDRF— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2023

