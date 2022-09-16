Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Delhi on Friday arrested AAP MLA and leader Amanatullah Khan for his alleged involvement in an alleged case of corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board. Reportedly, found Rs 12 lakh and an unauthorised weapon upon searching AAP leader's residence and other sites. "Khan has been arrested on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted today," said ACB.

Check Tweet:

ACB Delhi arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with Delhi Wakf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted today. pic.twitter.com/9aC8OvKLLs — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

