Two individuals, identified as Ankit from Badshahpur and Shiv Sundar from Shikohpur, were arrested for causing a panic-driven accident in Sector 4 on Holi. The incident resulted in damage to four vehicles. According to police reports, the accused were involved in reckless driving, which led to the crash. CCTV footage from the area helped authorities trace their movements and identify them. As part of the investigation, police recovered two cars—a Brezza and a Swift—belonging to the suspects. Following their arrest, legal proceedings have been initiated, and authorities have urged citizens to celebrate festivals responsibly to avoid such incidents in the future. Supaul Accident Caught on Camera: 2 Dead, 3 Others Critically Injured After 2 Bikes Collide in Bihar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Speeding Cars Bump Recklessly in Sector 4

Gurugram, Haryana: Two accused, Ankit (Badshahpur) and Shiv Sundar (Shikohpur), were arrested for causing a panic-driven accident on Holi in Sector 4, damaging four vehicles. Police recovered two cars (Brezza & Swift) and identified them through CCTV footage pic.twitter.com/bjuV64NF2s — IANS (@ians_india) March 16, 2025

