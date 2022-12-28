As per latest development in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, her former boyfriend and Ali Baba co-star, Sheezan Khan’s police custody has been extended for two more days. FYI, it's Tunisha's family who had accused Sheezan of abetment to suicide. CCTV Footage of Tunisha Sharma Being Carried to Hospital by Sheezan Khan Gets Leaked; Video Goes Viral.

Actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Maharashtra: Vasai Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to 2-day police custody. — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

