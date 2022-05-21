Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday filed a complaint after he claimed that his Twitter account was hacked. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police thanked the Congress leader for bringing the issue to their notice. It also requested the Congress leader to submit the devices which he claim to have been hacked in order to conduct an investigation. "Looking fwd to your co-operation. Legal action is being taken," the Delhi Police tweeted.

Check tweet:

Thank you @adhirrcinc for bringing the issue to our notice. It's requested that you submit us the devices which you claim to hv been hacked for conducting the investigation on the basis of the complaint made by you. Looking fwd to your co-operation. Legal action is being taken. pic.twitter.com/Yh3NRPCioN — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 21, 2022

