Recently, the Delhi High Court said that an adulterous relationship coupled with deliberate neglect and conscious abdication of maternal obligation towards one's child can lead to denial of a child’s interim custody to a mother. The division bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar passed the order and said, "We are of the considered opinion that, albeit the mere allegation or even proof of an adulterous liaison, cannot singularly constitute the determinative ground for grant or denial of custody of the child, yet when such conduct is viewed in conjunction with the contemporaneous acts of deliberate neglect and the conscious abdication of maternal obligations, the cumulative effect thereof justifies the course adopted by the learned family court." The Delhi HC observed while upholding a family court order granting interim custody of a four-year-old boy to his father on the ground of the mother’s continued neglect, disappearance and disregard for court proceedings. Victim Cannot Be Blamed for Sexual Assault Because She Had Cordial Relations With Accused, Says Delhi High Court; Sets Aside Sessions Court’s Observations.

Delhi High Court Upholds Family Court's Order Granting Custody of Boy to His Father

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

