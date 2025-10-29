During a hearing in the Supreme Court today, October 29, Justice Aravind Kumar read the statement of a girl who is embroiled in a child custody case. "Mujhe lagta hai main hi reason hu sab conflict ke liye," the girl said in his statement. Responding to Justice Aravind Kumar, Justice NV Anjaria said that the girl is 13 years old but has spoken like a 31-year-old. "So mature and sensitive," he added. To this, Justice Kumar added, "This is why child psychology is so important." ‘You Are an Israeli. What Is Your Interest in India?’: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea of Israeli Man Claiming To Be Father of Russian Children Found in Gokarna Cave.

Courtroom Exchange from Supreme Court Hearing on Child Custody Case Goes Viral

