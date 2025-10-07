Recently, the Delhi High Court set aside observations made in a sessions court order, which cast doubt on the character of a sexual assault victim while granting bail to the accused. The Delhi High Court bench of Justice Amit Mahajan held that a woman does not become responsible for sexual assault merely because she had cordial relations with the accused. "The trauma of the victim, in the opinion of this Court, ought not to have been trivialised by such observations. Only because the victim had known the accused or that she was in cordial relations with him, will not make her responsible for the sexual assault. Concededly, no person has right to sexually assault the victim for the reason that she voluntarily came to his room," the court said. The woman petitioner had approached the Delhi High Court against the observations made in the bail order. The sessions court had made several observations regarding the relations between the man and woman. The court also stated that the woman was an "educated girl" expected to be aware about the consequences of her act. During the hearing in the high court, Justice Amit Mahajan said that the sessions court's observations were not warranted at the stage of considering bail. 'Father Was a Sex Addict': Delhi High Court Cancels Bail of Man Accused of Raping Minor Daughter and Forcing Her To Watch Porn.

Delhi High Court Sets Aside Sessions Court's Observations

