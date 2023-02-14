The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recently removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model. The HAL HLFT-42 aircraft model, which had a picture of Lord Hanuman on its tail was on display at the Aero India 2023 airshow. The decision comes after HAL faced backlash for putting Lord Hanuman's picture on the tail of HAL HLFT-42 aircraft model. Aero India 2023 Live Streaming: Watch PM Narendra Modi Inaugurating Asia's Biggest Air Show in Bengaluru Today.

HAL Removes Lord Hanuman Picture

