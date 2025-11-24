The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) (NSE: HAL) dropped by over 3 percent in the early trading hours of Monday, November 24, after a Tejas fighter jet manufactured by the Indian PSU company crashed during a Dubai Air Show on November 21, causing the death of an IAF officer. HAL shares were trading at INR 4,442 apiece on November 24, the lowest level seen by the stock in more than 10 weeks. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 24, 2025: Tata Power, RVNL and Lemon Tree Hotels Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

HAL Share Price Today, November 24:

