India’s basic trainer aircraft program, crucial for training rookie pilots, has achieved a milestone as aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has conducted the maiden flight of the country’s first series production Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) plane. "The first Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) Series Production aircraft, TH 4001, which will train the next generation Air Warriors, took to the skies at the HAL facility in Bengaluru today. HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft is a fully aerobatic, tandem-seat, turboprop aircraft built to provide basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying, and night flying," HAL wrote while sharing the photos. HAL hopes to deliver the first HTT-40, powered by Honeywell’s TPE331-12B turboprop engine, to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in January 2026 and 11 more before the financial year ends under an INR 6,838-crore contract signed two years ago with the government for 70 locally made basic trainer aircraft. ISRO-HAL Deal: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Wins Bid To Manufacture India’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle.

HAL HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft Takes Maiden Flight

