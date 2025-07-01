A youth from Farrukhabad attempted to end his life by jumping off a flyover in Agra following a dispute with his wife. The incident took place on Monday, June 30, when the distressed man climbed onto the edge of the flyover. A video showed the youth sitting on the edge of the flyover to jump has surfaced on social media. Acting swiftly, local police reached the spot and managed to grab him from behind and pull him to safety before he could leap. Suicide Attempt on Facebook Live: Agra Man Tries To End Life, Blaming Uncle and Aunt on Facebook Live; Neighbours Save His Life (Watch Video).

Man Attempts Suicide from Flyover After Marital Dispute in Agra

पत्नी से विवाद के बाद आगरा में एक युवक ने फ्लाईओवर से कूद कर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया फर्रुखाबाद के युवक का अपनी पत्नी से विवाद हो गया। युवक फ्लाईओवर पर आत्महत्या करने के लिए चढ़ गया, जैसे तैसे पुलिस ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए युवक को पीछे से दबोच कर बचा लिया है। pic.twitter.com/hwISwkd0OC — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanjournalist) July 1, 2025

