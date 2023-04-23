An AI-powered machine has been installed in Maharashtra which will scan each platter of the mid day meal and track nutrition, meal quality, quantity, and its impact on child’s growth. The device that has been developed by UdyogYantra Technologies is being used in Gadchiroli’s Todsa ashram school. The artificial intelligence-powered device helps the school to capture and maintain digital health record of every child and it can detect malnutrition, underweight, growth abnormalities in kids once it scans the user. AI Help for Smokers: Having a Hard Time Quitting Smoking? This AI-Based Smartphone App May Aid You To Quit.

AI-Powered Machine to Improve Nutrition Level

#WATCH | Maharashtra: In a bid to improve the nutrition level of tribal children of Gadchiroli, a unique Artificial Intelligence-based machine has been installed at Todsa Ashram School of Etapalli. The machine takes a photo of the student with her/his plate of food and within a… pic.twitter.com/b8zgytArBp — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

