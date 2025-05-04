Air India has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv till May 6, 2025, following an incident at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Saturday morning. The airline’s spokesperson confirmed that flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted mid-route and landed safely in Abu Dhabi. According to the official statement, “Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 4 May 2025 was diverted to Abu Dhabi after an incident at Ben Gurion airport this morning. The flight has landed normally in Abu Dhabi and will soon return to Delhi.” Air India clarified that the decision to suspend services was made as a precautionary measure. “Our operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect till 6 May 2025, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff,” the spokesperson added. The airline has assured that ground staff are assisting affected passengers and providing support with alternative travel arrangements. Passengers with valid tickets dated between May 4 and 6 are being offered a one-time waiver for rescheduling or full refunds for cancellations. Indian National Urinates on Delhi-Bangkok Flight: Man Allegedly Urinates on Co-Passenger in Business Class of Air India Flight AI 2336, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Assures Action.

AI139 Diverted to Abu Dhabi After Ben Gurion Airport Incident

Air India Spokesperson says, "Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 4 May 2025 was diverted to Abu Dhabi after an incident at Ben Gurion airport this morning. The flight has landed normally in Abu Dhabi and will soon return to Delhi. Consequently, our operations to and… pic.twitter.com/q63dTIP9nu — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

