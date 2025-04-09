New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): An Indian national allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger aboard Air India flight AI2336, which was en route from Delhi to Bangkok on Wednesday.

The airline confirmed the incident and stated that a standing independent committee would be convened to assess the matter and determine appropriate action.

Also Read | Vijay Gets 'Y' Category Security Cover: Tamil Actor-Politician and TVK President To Be Guarded by CRPF.

"Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour was reported to the cabin crew operating flight AI2336, from Delhi to Bangkok, on 9 April 2025. The crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities. In addition to warning the unruly passenger, our crew offered to assist an aggrieved passenger to take up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok, which was declined at the time," the airline said in a statement.

"The standing Independent Committee will be convened to assess the incident and determine the action, if any, to be taken against the unruly passenger. Air India continues to follow the SOPs as laid out by DGCA in such matters," it added.

Also Read | Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Court Warns Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Over Absence From Proceedings.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has assured that the Ministry would take action if any wrongdoing is found.

"Whenever these kinds of incidents happen, the Ministry takes note of them. They will speak to the airline, and if there is any wrongdoing, then we will take necessary action," Naidu said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)