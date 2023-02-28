The official Twitter account of Trinamool Congress appears to be hacked and its photo and name has been changed to ‘Yuga labs’. However, no offensive or derogatory tweet has been posted on Twitter account. Fake Twitter Account Impersonating Official Handle of National Testing Agency, Warns PIB Fact Check; Shares Detail of Original NTA Account.

TMC Twitter Account Hacked:

All India Trinamool Congress' Twitter account appears to be hacked. pic.twitter.com/wyE417xG0c — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

