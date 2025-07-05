Recently, the Allahabad High Court refused to grant bail to a man accused of circulating indecent photographs of a woman via WhatsApp. The court observed that when such images are shared on public platforms, they have the potential to "destroy lives". The Allahabad High Court bench of Justice Ajay Bhanot said, "Digital technology is altering the face of crime. Indecent pictures of a person when circulated on public platforms by social media can destroy lives. This is the hard social reality." As per the details of the case, the accused, who was booked under Sections 74, 352, 351(2), 64(1) BNS and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, was arrested in January this year on the allegations of circulating the victim's private images on WhatsApp. Undressing Woman To Commit Rape Is Attempt To Rape, Says Allahabad High Court; Upholds Trial Court’s Order Against Man Who Tried To Sexually Assault Victim.

Allahabad HC Refuses Bail to Man Accused of Circulating Indecent Photographs of Woman

Digital Technology Altering Face Of Crime; Circulation Of Indecent Images On Social Media Can Destroy Lives: Allahabad HC | @ISparshUpadhyay #AllahabadHighCourthttps://t.co/zHUA9wcMVz — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 5, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)