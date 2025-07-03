Recently, the Allahabad High Court said that undressing a woman in a bid to rape her amounts to the offence of attempt to rape under Section 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to a report in Bar and Bench, in the said case, a man named Pradeep Kumar had forcibly abducted the victim and kept her confined in a house for nearly 20 days in 2004. It is learnt that after kidnapping the woman, the accused tried to rape her by undressing her. Later, Kumar was convicted by the trial court and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment. A Justice Rajnish Kumar of the Allahabad High Court upheld the trial court's decision. The prosecution informed the court that the accused forcibly took the victim and confined her in a relative’s house for about 20 days. During that time, the accused undressed the woman and attempted to sexually assault her. However, he failed to commit the offence of rape due to the woman's resistance. The High Court noted that the prosecution proved that the victim was forcibly kidnapped by the appellant with the intention of raping her. Freedom of Speech Does Not Include Freedom To Make Defamatory Statements Against Indian Army: Allahabad High Court Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea To Quash Summons.

Allahabad High Court Upholds Trial Court's Decision

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

