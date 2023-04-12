In view of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued diversions and alternate routes around the Dadar area for Thursday and Friday. Considering a large number of followers visiting Chaityabhoomi on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, certain traffic regulations will come into effect from 11.00 am on April 13th till midnight on April 14 on the mentioned roads leading towards Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar. Mumbai: Police Issue Preventive Order Banning Assembly of Five or More People in Public, Check List of All That Is Prohibited and What Is Allowed in City Till April 24.

Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory:

In view of large number of followers visiting Chaityabhoomi on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti (14th April). Following traffic regulations will come into effect from 11.00 am on 13th April till 24.00 on 14th April on the mentioned roads leading towards Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar pic.twitter.com/VEHrxkTQbL — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 12, 2023

