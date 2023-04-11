Mumbai, April 11: Police have issued preventive orders for the city. The order that comes into effect from April 10 will remain in place till April 24, the police said in the order. The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai Police. Accordingly, the assembly of five or more people in public places, processions, public protests, busting of crackers, and some other activities have been banned or prohibited in anticipation of a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, and danger to human lives.

DCP Thakur said that any assembly of five or more persons, any procession of any persons, any use of loudspeakers, amplifying instruments, musical bands, and bursting of crackers in any procession by the assembly is prohibited. However, the routine prohibitory order does not apply to indoor events like weddings and funerals. Similarly, processions on way to crematoriums, burial places, statutory meetings of companies, clubs, cooperative societies, and other societies, and associations are exempted from this ban. Mumbai Police Issues Preventive Orders for Property Owners on Renting, Sub-Letting Properties.

Moreover, Assemblies in or around educational institutions for academic purposes are permitted. Assemblies in factories, shops, and establishments for normal trade, and business to transact their daily routine are also granted an exemption.

A similar order was in place in Mumbai till April 8. However, after anticipating possible threats, the order was extended. The previous order prohibited public utterance of cries, singing of songs, playing of music, use of gestures or mimetic representations, display of pictures, symbols, placards, or any other object or thing which may in the opinion of any police officer offense against decency or morality. Renting a House in Mumbai? Police Issue Revised Guidelines, Eases Process To Submit Tenant's Details (Watch Video).

The order also banned the carrying of arms that could be used for causing physical harm and carrying of any corrosive substance or explosives.

