In an unfortunate incident, an oil tanker overturned in Uttar Pradesh recently. It is reported that the tanker full of refined oil overturned in the Amethi district. A disturbing video of the incident surfaced online shows people filtering out the refined oil from the mud and taking it away. Taking cognisance of the viral clip, Amethi police said necessary action is being taken by Kamarouli police station. Woman Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Truck in UP’s Amethi.

Refined Oil Tanker Overturns in Amethi

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला अमेठी में रिफाइंड से भरा टैंकर पलट गया, लोग कीचड़ से भी रिफाइंड छान–छानकर भरकर ले गए !! pic.twitter.com/5unlfGKQzS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 3, 2025

Police Say Necessary Action Is Taken

प्रकरण थाना कमरौली पुलिस के संज्ञान में है, आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — AMETHI POLICE (@amethipolice) June 3, 2025

