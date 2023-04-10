Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed a rally in Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh. Speaking at the rally, Amit Shah said that Kibithoo is India's first village and not the last village. "Earlier when people visited here, they used to say "I had gone to the last village of the country, but today, I'll say that I visited the first village of India," he added. Amit Shah Arrives in Assam, Set To Launch ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in Kibithoo Along India-China Border Today (Watch Video).

Kibithoo Is India's First Village, Says Amit Shah

#WATCH | Kibithoo is India’s first village & not the last village. Earlier when people visited here, they used to say "I had gone to the last village of the country, but today, I'll say that I visited the first village of India,": Union HM Amit Shah in Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/yvdrx1rK0n — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

