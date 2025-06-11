A video purportedly showing BJP leader Rakesh Verma, along with his wife, son, and domestic servant, assaulting a neighbouring shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha has gone viral on social media. The incident caught on the shop's CCTV shows Verma and his family brutally attacking the shopkeeper following an altercation. Reportedly, the shopkeeper has filed a police complaint demanding action against the BJP leader and his family. Police confirmed that a case was registered on June 1 based on complaints from both parties involved, related to a dispute between two jewellers. Authorities said the viral video is old, and preventive measures have been taken against both sides. Amar Kishore Kashyap Viral Video: BJP Expels Gonda District President After Controversy Over Him Hugging Woman in Party Office.

BJP Leader Caught Assaulting Shopkeeper on Camera in Amroha

यह वीडियो उत्तर प्रदेश के अमरोहा का है। देखिए किस तरह से भाजपा नेता राकेश वर्मा, उनकी पत्नी, बेटे और नौकर मिलकर अपने पड़ोसी दुकानदार को पीट रहे हैं pic.twitter.com/U3tQSPXPUU — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 11, 2025

BJP Leader’s Assault Video Surfaces, Police Begin Probe

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)