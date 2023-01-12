The Uttarakhand government announced Rs 45 crore for the 3,000 households — or Rs 1.5 lakh per family — affected by ground subsidence in Joshimath as interim relief after a round of talks between residents and the district administration. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also inspected the relief camps. The CM also said that the state government will conduct studies on the carrying capacity of Joshimath and other hill towns in the state. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand Govt Announces Rs 1.5 Lakh Interim Relief for Affected Families

