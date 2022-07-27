Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly said that the families displaced by Polavaram multipurpose project are not happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Centre is not releasing funds for their rehabilitation and resettlement. The CM said this while his visit to the flood-hit villages/districts of Andhra Pradesh, where water level has rose beyond FRL.

Check PTI's Tweet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy says families displaced by Polavaram multipurpose project are not happy with PM Narendra Modi as Centre is not releasing funds for their rehabilitation and resettlement — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)