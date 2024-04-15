A massive fire broke out at a godown on Gutti Road in Anantapur city of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, April 15, 2024. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are underway. More details are awaited. Andhra Pradesh Fire Video: Fire Tenders Deployed As Blaze Erupts at Oil Tanker Godown in Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh Fire

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A fire broke out in a godown on Gutti Road in Anantapur city. Firefighting operation is underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Y3YvPErsga — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

