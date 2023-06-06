On the national highway between Anakapalli and Bayyavaram, a vehicle carrying alcohol lost control and overturned on the roadway. The incident happened on the way from Anakapalli Liquor Depot to Narsipatnam. In this mishap, almost 200 cases of beer bottles tumbled to the ground while locals raced to take the intact bottles away. Truck Loaded With Corona Overturns in Netherlands (See Pics).

People Rush to Loot Beer Bottles After Van Carrying Liquor Overturns

అనకాపల్లి జిల్లాలో మద్యం వ్యాన్ బోల్తా.. బీర్ బాటిళ్ళ కోసం ఎగబడ్డ జనం అనకాపల్లి - బయ్యవరం వద్ద జాతీయ రహదారిపై మద్యం లోడుతో వెళుతున్న వ్యాన్ అదుపుతప్పి ప్రమాదవశాత్తు రహదారిపై బోల్తా పడింది. అనకాపల్లి మద్యం డిపో నుంచి నర్సీపట్నానికి వెళ్తుండగా ఈ ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో… pic.twitter.com/TLYNX5sPOU — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) June 6, 2023

